Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta means Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 271.35% at a $42 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 22.2%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.