Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Contrasting side by side

Since Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 24.21 N/A -4.25 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 41.4% respectively. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.