Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 24.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.91 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.92 beta is the reason why it is 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, and a 200.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential -6.54% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 58.7% respectively. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.