Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 24.89 N/A -4.25 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3302.55 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 71.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.