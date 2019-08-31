Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.50% -42.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Assembly Biosciences Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 271.35%. The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Assembly Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.