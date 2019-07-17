Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.11 N/A -4.00 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 207.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.