Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 24.85 N/A -4.00 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.05 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.54 beta means Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $42, and a 186.10% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 55%. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.