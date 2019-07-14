Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.65 N/A -4.00 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 213.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 67.3%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.