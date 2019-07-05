Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 24.43 N/A -4.00 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.41 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Flex Pharma Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Flex Pharma Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Flex Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 191.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.