Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.16 20.94M -4.25 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 175,376,884.42% -56.5% -42.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 951,714,485.65% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta means Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.