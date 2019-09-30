Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.18 20.94M -4.25 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 173,057,851.24% -56.5% -42.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 579,487,179.49% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 190.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 59.6% respectively. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.