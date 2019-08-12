Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

Since Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 24.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.85 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. From a competition point of view, Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$42 is Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 200.00%. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 72.08%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.