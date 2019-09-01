Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparing side by side

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 44.89 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Cellectis S.A.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 271.35%. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 217.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Cellectis S.A. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.