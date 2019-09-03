Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.90 N/A -4.25 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 142.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 11.4%. Insiders owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.