Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 20.13 N/A -4.25 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 492.95 N/A -1.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. Ardelyx Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, and a 253.24% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.