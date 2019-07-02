Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparing side by side

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 25.07 N/A -4.00 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.59% and an $42 average target price. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6.83, while its potential upside is 158.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 35.1%. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.