Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.03 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.33, while its potential upside is 20.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.