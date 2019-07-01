Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparing side by side

Since Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 25.07 N/A -4.00 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $42, and a 183.59% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.