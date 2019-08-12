Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 24.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.52 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.00% and an $42 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.