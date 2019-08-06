Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparing side by side

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 20.08 N/A -4.25 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 59.10 N/A -2.76 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$42 is Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 254.13%. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $61, while its potential upside is 44.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.