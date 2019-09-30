Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stake Maintained by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp; As Tucows (TCX) Valuation Declined, Holder Osmium Partners Has Lowered Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 560,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 299,080 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 142,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 25,799 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons Tucows (USA) Is Doomed – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q3 2018 Financial Results News Release and Investment Community Call: Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 5:05 P.M. (ET) – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 28,671 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 12,257 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 140 are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 7,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 250 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 19,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 15,235 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,311 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Kj Harrison And Prns Incorporated has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 41.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.06M shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).