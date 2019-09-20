Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stake Lifted by Baker Bros Advisors Lp; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake by $566,300; Stock Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) by 440.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 654,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 803,246 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 148,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 69,168 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.22% or $9.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 1.06M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 993,722 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $131.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 938,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE).

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,935 shares to 23,930 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,159 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).