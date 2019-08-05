Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Increased Its Stake by $798,000; Legacy Capital Partners Position in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Has Boosted by $640,442 as Market Value Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 21,452 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 6.39 million shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/03/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS CONFIRMS MAY SPEND UP TO 25 PCT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND AFTER REGULATOR SETS NEW DIVIDEND GUIDELINES; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140…; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Fast — CERAWeek Market Talk; 18/05/2018 – Commodities put FTSE on track for eight-week winning streak; 22/03/2018 – UBI BANCA SAYS MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED AND LESS THAN 1 BP TRANSITIONAL IN FIRST YEAR OF TRANSITION PERIOD

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil advances as Iran ‘harasses’ British tanker – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “BP Profits From Rising Crude Oil Prices, Flat Production – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: Price Target $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 75,000 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.