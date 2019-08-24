Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $798,000; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 182,657 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 2640.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 739,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 767,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54 million, up from 28,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 13,190 shares to 140,908 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 38,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

