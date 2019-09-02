Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holds Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 144,654 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,470 were accumulated by Harbour Limited. Interocean Llc holds 0.06% or 7,919 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 219,051 shares. Coho Prtn owns 2.68 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 441,538 shares. 57,406 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Brave Asset Mgmt has 2,650 shares. Adirondack And Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,340 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,378 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Orbimed Advisors Ltd Co reported 615,400 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,519 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 10,035 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1.93 million shares. Bartlett And Ltd reported 795,029 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,932 shares to 227,630 shares, valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,028 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.