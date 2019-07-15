Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Lowered Holding; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Zevin Asset Management Cut Holding by $365,820

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 20,658 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,175 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, down from 115,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 965,206 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 59 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 8,323 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 322,718 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Copeland Mgmt Lc holds 0.37% or 34,259 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 5.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,917 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 157,000 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 3.78% or 2.93M shares. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 64,200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Goelzer Inc accumulated 29,965 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Coatue Management Ltd Llc has invested 4.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 2.17% or 409,076 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.87 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $63.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

