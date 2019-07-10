Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $23.77 Million; Heitman Real Estate Securities Position In Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Was Lifted

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 60,602 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 545,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 3.24 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,404 shares to 725,444 shares, valued at $97.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% or 14,461 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.02% stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% or 3,387 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 349 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 30,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 3 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 146,703 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.09% or 15.67 million shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.83% or 2.24 million shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 34,541 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated invested in 282,435 shares. Resolution reported 0.67% stake. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Bowling Port Mgmt holds 0.11% or 37,933 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.