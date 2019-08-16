Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Share Value Declined While Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted by $798,000 Its Position; Basswood Capital Management Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $1.13 Million; Valuation Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 134,588 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 26,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 366,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 339,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 10.72 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob; 29/05/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Early Repurchase(s); 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 173,173 shares to 31,269 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 74,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,765 shares, and cut its stake in Luther Burbank Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 259,578 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,763 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,128 are held by Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 0.08% stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company owns 518,462 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Llc accumulated 2.89% or 501,000 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 31,400 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,819 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.2% stake. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fmr Ltd invested in 25.89 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 27,542 shares in its portfolio.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.