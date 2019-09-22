Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Declined While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Stake

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 54,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.32M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 2.57M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 472,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 523,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, down from 996,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 388,207 shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. ASembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 43,768 were reported by Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 444,255 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Street Corp reported 22.05 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 27,625 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 52,851 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has 13,665 shares. Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 36,014 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Federated Pa stated it has 4,163 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 74,211 are owned by Kwmg Limited Company.

