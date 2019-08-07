Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Lifted Position by $798,000 as Share Price Declined; Cognios Capital Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.09 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.63M market cap company. It closed at $11.86 lastly. It is up 69.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc analyzed 4,099 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $138.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) by 26,792 shares to 93,052 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 382 shares. Hightower Advisors has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 5,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 2,782 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 169,355 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 444,365 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). David R Rahn And invested 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Weiss Multi reported 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 7.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 984 shares or 0% of the stock. Invest Svcs Of America holds 3.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 76,382 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 12,384 shares.