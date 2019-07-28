Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised Position; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $322,920 as Market Value Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 433,503 shares traded or 76.79% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB)

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg National Tru Natl Bank holds 2,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Financial Gp stated it has 56,275 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.52% or 615,083 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt owns 25,257 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mount Lucas Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 454,091 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,614 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 42,519 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 9.57 million shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 1.71 million shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.79M shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.