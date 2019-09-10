Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake Held by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 76,165 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 236,080 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 1.68M shares or 14.35% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 27,910 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 800,000 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 5.73% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 14,401 shares. Van Berkom Assocs Inc invested in 2.09% or 1.14 million shares. Oberndorf William E has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 31,164 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Winslow Evans Crocker has 6 shares. 292,440 are held by London Company Of Virginia. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 92,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Assembly Biosciences Is Slipping Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 91,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT).