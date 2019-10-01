Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Raised Holding by $8.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Kla (KLAC) Market Value Rose While Theleme Partners Llp Has Upped Position by $85.70 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 725,283 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) by 440.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 654,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 803,246 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 148,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 299,080 shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. by 427,714 shares to 772,286 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

