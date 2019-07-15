Aspiriant Upped Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $844,560; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Avenir Has Lowered by $624,663 Its Holding

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54M, down from 611,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 8.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 1.02M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.70M shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 13,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,360 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2,170 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,621 shares. stated it has 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,067 are owned by Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 53 were reported by Ironwood Limited Liability Company. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co stated it has 13,849 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Commerce owns 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,000 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.69% or 3,127 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 377,414 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory holds 0.18% or 301,295 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 16,993 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 73,190 shares or 0.15% of the stock. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lau Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,649 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.