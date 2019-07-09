Aspiriant Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $660,756; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Cut Its Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 1.11M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 5,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,565 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 30,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 3.50 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of stock or 36,364 shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares to 7,288 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,234 shares to 434,802 shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 82,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.