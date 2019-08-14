Aspiriant Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Citizens Class A (CIA) Shorts Up By 1.06%

Aspiriant Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 17.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aspiriant Llc sold 5,372 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Aspiriant Llc holds 25,565 shares with $3.16M value, down from 30,937 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 2.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge

Citizens Inc Class A (NYSE:CIA) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. CIA’s SI was 6.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 6.49M shares previously. With 73,100 avg volume, 90 days are for Citizens Inc Class A (NYSE:CIA)’s short sellers to cover CIA’s short positions. The SI to Citizens Inc Class A’s float is 14.66%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 20,427 shares traded. Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) has declined 5.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIA News: 30/05/2018 – Class Action Against Citizens’ Current And Former Executive Officers Dismissed; 17/04/2018 – CIA director Mike Pompeo reportedly made a secret trip to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE ACCEPTING LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN RESIDENTS OR CITIZENS; 16/03/2018 CITIZENS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC – CO IS CONTINUING WITH ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW AND MAY MAKE FURTHER CHANGES TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL IN FUTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIA); 16/03/2018 – Trump’s pick for secretary of state reportedly set up ‘kill teams’ of commandos at the CIA; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DISCONTINUING ACCEPTANCE OF LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN CITIZENS TO BE MATERIAL

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech holds 0.6% or 74,679 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 100,000 shares. 61,716 are owned by 1St Source Bancorp. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 487,624 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 0.5% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Limited reported 740 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Leavell owns 45,266 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 16.39M shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,331 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Oh accumulated 8,631 shares. City Trust Fl stated it has 34,976 shares. Convergence Inv Ltd stated it has 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 6,827 shares.

Aspiriant Llc increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,080 shares to 12,871 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,066 shares and now owns 123,083 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Citizens, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 11.16 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) for 11,083 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 2.11 million shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 12,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% or 3,380 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Llc owns 501,957 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 71,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 37,023 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 36,205 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 0% or 9,626 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) or 12,289 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) for 29,364 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) for 22,894 shares.