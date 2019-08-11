Aspiriant Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $866,373; Tudor Investment Et Al Lowered Holding in Sealed Air (SEE) by $518,466

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 33,095 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 44,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 939,334 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10,734 shares to 23,237 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 147,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,117 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,234 shares to 434,802 shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 28,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).