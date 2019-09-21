Aspiriant Raised Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $393,817 as Valuation Rose; Pdt Partners Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 19,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 71,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 51,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 562,845 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Investment Incorporated has 61,327 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Llc has 1,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes Inc owns 379,869 shares. Keystone Fin Planning Incorporated holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,818 shares. 297,000 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Spc Financial holds 0.6% or 27,127 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 7,959 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 34,696 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation. The Maryland-based Fin Consulate has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 38,369 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers Inc. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.17% or 5,858 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 43,620 shares to 465,865 shares, valued at $52.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,838 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boingo’s Airport Partners Speed to the Top in New Airport Wi-Fi Ranking – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adorn Your Walls With Art From Monet to Basquiat With New Meural Canvas II Powered by NETGEAR – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DZS Selected by GTD Group for Whole Home Managed Wi-Fi – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Boingo Wireless (WIFI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Let Lukewarm Analyst Views of Qualcomm Stock Deter You – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 578,820 shares. 48,407 are owned by Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 277 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 2,320 shares. 3.08M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 56,143 shares. Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 539,491 shares. Rk Capital Ltd has 1.51% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) accumulated 8,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.92M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 15,514 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Herald Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.21% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 66,913 shares.