Aspiriant Raised Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Legg Mason (LM) Market Value Rose While Boyar Asset Management Has Upped by $1.71 Million Its Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 379,618 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 2,650 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). City owns 1.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,708 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 11,459 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Captrust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,315 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 975 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Management Ltd Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 59,450 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 1.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rockland Trust owns 12,328 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability accumulated 73,190 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 6,170 shares to 32,224 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,231 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

