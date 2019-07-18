Aspiriant Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Shorts at BRENNTAG AG MUEHLEIM/RUHR NAMEN – AKT G (BNTGF) Lowered By 10.11%

BRENNTAG AG MUEHLEIM/RUHR NAMEN – AKT G (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) had a decrease of 10.11% in short interest. BNTGF’s SI was 64,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.11% from 71,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 640 days are for BRENNTAG AG MUEHLEIM/RUHR NAMEN – AKT G (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)’s short sellers to cover BNTGF’s short positions. It closed at $47.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 60.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aspiriant Llc acquired 15,056 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Aspiriant Llc holds 39,780 shares with $2.15M value, up from 24,724 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $244.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Aspiriant Llc decreased Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) stake by 1.04 million shares to 2.97 million valued at $67.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,372 shares and now owns 25,565 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs owns 94,817 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 237,839 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 28,769 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Philadelphia Com holds 1.12% or 235,646 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 32,556 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lourd Cap Lc stated it has 15,997 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 3,398 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Company has 35,753 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 650,400 shares. Cannell Peter B Company has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hikari Pwr Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 103,900 shares.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. The firm also provides value added services. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, gas and oil, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

