Aspiriant Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $844,560; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lifted By $11.43 Million Its Masco (Call) (MAS) Stake

Aspiriant Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 46.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aspiriant Llc acquired 4,080 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Aspiriant Llc holds 12,871 shares with $2.67 million value, up from 8,791 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 123,333 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Masco Corp (Call) (MAS) stake by 137.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 293,200 shares as Masco Corp (Call) (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 506,500 shares with $19.91 million value, up from 213,300 last quarter. Masco Corp (Call) now has $10.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 123,624 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 5 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 26 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27.

Aspiriant Llc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX) stake by 65,156 shares to 277,146 valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 32,284 shares and now owns 115,416 shares. Ishares Inc (EEMV) was reduced too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. Another trade for 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 was sold by Bushman Julie L. 13,290 shares valued at $2.66 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt owns 1,050 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Commerce Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,423 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 218,749 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 2,269 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 40,610 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 7,736 shares. 488,802 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. Gam Ag stated it has 20,069 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 163,815 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,078 are owned by Albion Fincl Grp Ut. Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.28% or 5,383 shares. American Rech Management Company holds 0.1% or 1,735 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications invested 0.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 58,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 190,100 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 27,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Mngmt Llc stated it has 345,105 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hanson Mcclain has 137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 55,893 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 572,393 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 103,171 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 4.03M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,574 shares. Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 178,558 shares.