Aspiriant Maintains Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $635,000

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 45.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 56,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 7,711 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 464,067 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

