Aspiriant Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $376,370; Dodge & Cox Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position by $388.93 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15.34M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98B, up from 12.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 30,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 28,599 shares to 528,089 shares, valued at $45.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsr accumulated 234,375 shares. Glenmede Na has 0.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brandes Prtnrs L P, California-based fund reported 315,323 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd reported 4,765 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Godsey And Gibb reported 121,964 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. 10 invested in 0.63% or 24,075 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.76% stake. Cibc Mkts holds 0.41% or 721,838 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 174,026 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Stillwater Management Ltd Liability reported 0.8% stake. Assetmark holds 4,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 18,975 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,152 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 387,300 shares to 18.57 million shares, valued at $462.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).