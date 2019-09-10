Aspiriant Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Lifted by $2.56 Million Its Position

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 5.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 26.87 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares to 35,347 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.25% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9.01M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 234,006 shares. Meridian Counsel invested 0.74% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Veritable Lp reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 18,314 shares. Choate Advisors invested in 127,839 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd has 45,850 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Co has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Koshinski Asset holds 58,696 shares. 49,591 were reported by Sfmg. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 119,254 shares. Smith Moore invested in 0.08% or 32,479 shares. Kistler reported 35,406 shares stake. Maryland Cap Management invested in 27,957 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank owns 216,931 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.85% or 4.20M shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 886,000 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Capital has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,067 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd has invested 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Epoch Investment Prns Inc reported 4.05 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 40,926 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Com reported 3,398 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 4.58M shares. Invest House Limited Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 215,500 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 1.15 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests holds 161,750 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 9,834 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. 138,816 are held by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co.

