Aspiriant Increases Position in Align Technology (ALGN); South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $3.59 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 37,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 387,727 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.76M, up from 350,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98 million shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80 million shares traded or 99.43% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,271 shares to 48,643 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,249 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 17,362 shares to 644,704 shares, valued at $48.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 2,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,163 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.