Aspiriant Holds Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Mig Capital Decreased Its Position

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 8.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 516,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 758,244 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares to 725,331 shares, valued at $36.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,783 shares to 9,770 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 6,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,791 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

