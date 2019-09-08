Aspiriant Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bridger Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 446,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 420,596 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Grp has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sageworth stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coastline Tru Co reported 48,433 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.21% or 211,448 shares. Churchill Mngmt reported 20,954 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 10,369 shares. Axa reported 1.03 million shares stake. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 2.19% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru Company invested in 2.2% or 288,892 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.58 million shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.08M shares. Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 94,680 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,543 shares to 103,175 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,641 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

