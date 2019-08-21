Aspiriant Has Upped Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $813,024; As Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Market Value Rose, Welch Group Lowered Its Position by $378,675

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 8.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 329,294 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 333,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 131,173 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Srb Corporation invested in 0.07% or 14,337 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Liability Co has 4.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ing Groep Nv reported 343,876 shares. Scotia Capital Inc reported 812,566 shares stake. Caprock Gru stated it has 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roberts Glore And Inc Il stated it has 72,156 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 106,933 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. First Personal Service invested in 102,857 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 1,645 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Cap Mgmt reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 2.52M shares. First Bancshares invested in 196,487 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 27,352 shares to 53,400 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

