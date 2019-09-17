Aspiriant Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $452,427; Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Position in Sps Commerce (SPSC) as Stock Price Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 89.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 11,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 83,616 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.8. About 1.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 50,673 shares to 578,762 shares, valued at $50.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.74 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bainco reported 9,330 shares. Advantage stated it has 30 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Associate reported 7,709 shares stake. Veritas Inv Management Llp stated it has 115 shares. 5,390 were reported by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Loomis Sayles And Company LP has invested 5.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,858 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca). 9,376 are owned by First Tru. Bailard stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,189 were accumulated by Kdi Prns Limited Co. Cleararc Capital Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,286 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 931 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. First American Bank & Trust reported 8,995 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited Invsts accumulated 3,931 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc accumulated 15,387 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jnba Advsrs holds 501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 39,180 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 36,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund accumulated 2,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 15,376 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,681 shares. Highstreet Asset has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 22 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 118,577 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 68,093 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 13,867 shares to 112,660 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 15,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,982 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).