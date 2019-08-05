Aspiriant Has Raised Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $844,560 as Shares Declined; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Price Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Stake by $358,794

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 19,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 258,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 238,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 3.28 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,999 shares to 51,251 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 105,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,107 shares to 121,061 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,383 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

